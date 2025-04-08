Listen: 9-year-old's 911 call foils burglary attempt in Westminster

The Brief A 9-year-old girl is being praised for her calm, quick response to a burglary in her own home. The girl's father confronted the suspect with pepper spray and was able to remove him from the home. Authorities said the incident is considered isolated and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.



A young girl is being commended for her calm and quick-thinking actions that helped thwart a burglary in her own home.

What we know:

The crime happened on April 3, just before 6 a.m. at a home in the area of Magnolia Street and Bolsa Avenue, according to the City of Westminster.

The suspect, Jorge Mendoza Diaz, entered through a smashed window but was confronted by the girl's father, who used pepper spray to remove him from the house, authorities said.

Diaz fled but was quickly apprehended by Westminster Police officers, who arrived within three minutes of the call.

What they're saying:

Residents praised the police for their prompt response, and Chief Lenyi highlighted the bravery of the young girl and her father. The chief expressed admiration for the child's calmness and invited her to consider a future career with the Westminster Police Department.

What's next:

The incident is considered isolated, with no ongoing threat to public safety.

The Westminster Police Department encourages anyone with additional information to contact them.

The department released the 911 call audio to emphasize the importance of teaching children how to use 911 effectively in emergencies.

The Source: Information for this story is from a press release published by the City of Westminster on April 7, 2025.



