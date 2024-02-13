Lionel Richie, Diana Ross to headline 'Fool in Love' R&B festival in Inglewood

article

R&B's most decorated legends are making their way to Los Angeles County this summer for the first-ever "Fool in Love" music festival.

The festival is set to take place Saturday, August 31 at Hollywood Park Grounds at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The one-day festival will be headlined by R&B icons Lionel Richie and Diana Ross.

In addition to the two iconic singers, the festival is scheduled to feature legends like Al Green, the O'Jays, Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson and Charlie Wilson.

Below is a list of the full lineup for the Aug. 2024 festival:

Presale to the festival will start Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. PT. For more information on scoring tickets, click here.