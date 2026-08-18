Lineage Logistics warehouse fire linked to health impacts among Boyle Heights residents

The Brief St. John's Community Health found that nearly 36% of about 1,300 patients studied after the Lineage Logistics warehouse fire suffered serious illnesses related to smoke inhalation. Health officials said some patients were prescribed anxiety and sleep medication to treat acute stress after the fire. Lineage says ongoing independent and AQMD air monitoring tests show normal neighborhood levels and no harmful health impacts.



St. John's Community Health, a longtime health provider in East Los Angeles, released a report showing the effect of the Lineage Logistics warehouse fire on Boyle Heights residents.

What we know:

They concentrated on about 1,300 patients during the first two weeks right after the fire began on June 17.

Close to 36% of the patients were suffering from serious illnesses "directly related to smoke inhalation," including acute upper respiratory infections, eye disorders, persistent coughs and other respiratory illnesses.

Health officials also spoke about the many patients prescribed anxiety and/or sleep medication to treat acute stress post-fire, a problem that continues.

Dig deeper:

Lineage publishes regular updates on its website, saying the cleanup continues and that ongoing independent and AQMD air monitoring tests show "results within normal levels for the neighborhood and no harmful health impacts."

Below if the full report released by St. John's Community Health: