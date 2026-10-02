Nicole Linton found guilty of second-degree murder in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6

The Brief Traveling nurse Nicole Linton has been found guilty on six counts of second-degree murder for triggering a fiery 130 mph crash in Windsor Hills in 2022. The jury deliberated for three hours before returning all guilty verdicts in open court on Friday afternoon. Linton now faces a statutory prison sentence of 90 years to life in California state prison.



A Los Angeles jury has convicted 41-year-old traveling nurse Nicole Linton on six counts of second-degree murder following a catastrophic multi-vehicle crash in Windsor Hills.

The decision was delivered in open court after about three hours of deliberations.

What we know:

The jury concluded deliberations on Friday after considering weeks of emotional testimony and technical evidence regarding the August 4, 2022, collision at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues.

Linton's Mercedes-Benz traveled through a red light at high speed, striking cross traffic and setting off a fiery multi-vehicle wreck involving nine vehicles.

The crash killed 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, who was 8 ½ months pregnant, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero, her 23-year-old boyfriend Reynold Lester, her unborn child Armani Lester, and two women in a Nissan, 43-year-old Nathesia Lewis and 38-year-old Lynette Noble.

Deputy Medical Examiner Vadims Poukens testified that all six victims died from traumatic injuries, with three suffering thermal injuries after death.

California Highway Patrol investigator Hector Castaneda documented 25 impact areas, including victims being thrown from the Jaguar carrying Ryan's family after it was split in half. Nine other people, including Linton, sustained injuries in the aftermath.

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Prosecutors argued she consciously channeled her anger into her driving after leaving her job at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center mid-shift with plans to quit.

Deputy District Attorney Antonella Nistorescu showed video depicting the crash and pointed out that Linton steered with precision as her speed increased downhill, proving she was conscious and that the act was entirely preventable.

Nistorescu emphasized that Linton had no medical history of seizures, failed to take medication for diagnosed bipolar disorder, and engaged in prior violent or reckless driving incidents.

A doctor who treated Linton a day after the wreck testified that Linton recalled leaving work angry after co-workers made her feel stupid and expressed frustration over her damaged vehicle.

Defense attorney Jovan Blacknell argued that the central issue was Linton's state of mind, contending she suffered a sudden medical seizure that left her unconscious at the wheel.

Neurologist Dr. David Millett testified that a photo showing Linton's arm out the driver's side window was consistent with a seizure causing unconsciousness, while firefighter Richard Jimenez noted she was initially in an altered mental state.

Linton's sister, Kimberly Linton, testified about unusual behavior in the hours before the crash, including a FaceTime call where Linton appeared unclothed and made cryptic remarks.

Linton was initially charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, but prosecutors dismissed the vehicular manslaughter charges shortly before trial. Linton did not testify in her own defense and remains held without bail.

What they're saying:

During closing arguments, Nistorescu urged the jury to hold Linton accountable, stating, "What you know now ... is this was an entirely preventable act. She chose to do this. She did it knowingly and, most importantly, she was conscious." In rebuttal, Deputy District Attorney Brittany Vannoy told jurors that Linton "chose to get behind the wheel of a car and take her anger out" and "channeled that fury into her driving."

Blacknell argued to the jury that "the loss of life was horrendous," but maintained that "she did not know that she was going to have a seizure. Sometimes a medical emergency occurs while someone's driving. That's not murder."

During the trial, witness Veronica Esquivel recalled hearing an "eerie sound" before seeing a baby thrown through the air, while Tonya Boyd tearfully described trying to perform CPR on the child inside a convenience store.

What's next:

Linton faces a statutory sentence of 90 years to life in California state prison. A formal sentencing date will be scheduled by the court.