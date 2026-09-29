Six Flags Magic Mountain permanently closes X2 roller coaster amid brain injury lawsuits

The Brief Six Flags Magic Mountain is permanently retiring its iconic X2 roller coaster after nearly two decades of operation. The park president cited guest confidence concerns, while a law firm recently filed lawsuits alleging severe brain injuries suffered by riders. X2 welcomed over 16 million guests since 2008 and had remained shut down since July following injury reports.



Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced the permanent closure of its X2 roller coaster following rising legal claims regarding rider safety and brain injuries.

What we know:

Six Flags Magic Mountain Park President Brian Oerding confirmed in an operational update on Tuesday that the theme park located in Santa Clarita's Valencia neighborhood has decided to permanently retire the X2 roller coaster after nearly 20 years of operation.

The decision follows mounting legal scrutiny after Dordick Law Corporation held a press conference last week announcing three lawsuits filed on behalf of individuals alleging serious brain damage.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New lawsuits allege catastrophic brain damage after riding Six Flags Magic Mountain rollercoaster

The law firm stated that over 300 people have reached out with injury complaints related to the attraction, and attorneys plan to represent more than 100 additional clients alleging brain injuries.

What we don't know:

It's unknown how the permanent closure will impact the ongoing legal proceedings or potential future settlements involving injured riders.

It's also unclear what, if any, attraction will eventually replace the coaster.

Dig deeper:

The decision to permanently retire X2 follows an escalating series of legal battles highlighting severe rider injuries linked to the attraction.

Before the park announced the ride's closure, Six Flags Magic Mountain reached a settlement agreement with the parents of 22-year-old Christopher Hawley, a San Diego State University graduate who died after riding X2 in June 2022. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, Hawley’s death was ruled an accident caused by blunt head trauma sustained on the ride, with treating surgeons comparing his internal brain rupture to shaken baby syndrome resulting from violent, aggressive jolts.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family sues Six Flags over 22-year-old's fatal head trauma on X2 coaster

Legal pressure intensified when Dordick Law Corporation filed three new lawsuits alleging catastrophic, traumatic brain injuries suffered by recent riders.

Among the plaintiffs is 25-year-old Naomi Greer-Wilkinson, who collapsed immediately after stepping off X2 in July and remains hospitalized with severe brain trauma.

Another plaintiff, Pamela Guillen, required emergency brain surgery weeks after riding the attraction.

Attorneys representing the victims state that over 300 individuals have reached out with injury complaints regarding the roller coaster, with plans to announce representation for more than 100 additional clients alleging brain damage.

Plaintiffs' attorneys argue that biomedical engineering experts have deemed the ride inherently dangerous, citing extreme forces and design variables that the park knew about for years.

Timeline:

The roller coaster originally opened to guests in 2008 and operated for nearly two decades as one of the park's primary thrill attractions.

On July 12, the park officially ceased operations of X2, keeping the attraction closed to the public.

Weeks after a settlement agreement was reached in a case involving the death of Hawley, Dordick Law Corporation held a press conference detailing three new brain damage lawsuits.

Shortly after the legal announcements, Park President Brian Oerding issued an official statement confirming the ride's permanent retirement on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

What they're saying:

Park officials emphasized their dedication to visitor safety while acknowledging the impact on public trust.

"While X2 consistently passed a multitude of safety tests, we have decided to close the ride because we believe it’s the right thing to do," wrote Oerding. "Ride safety is a cornerstone of our business, and when we see guest confidence affected, we take it seriously."

Following the announcement, Dordick Law Corporation issued the following statement:

"Today Six Flags Magic Mountain finally did what it should have done long ago. X2 is closed for good. For our clients, this decision comes too late. They got on X2 expecting a thrill. Instead they left with catastrophic brain injuries. Some needed emergency brain surgery. Some are still fighting to get their lives back. Hundreds of people have contacted our firm about injuries they believe were caused by X2. Closing the ride protects future guests, and we welcome that. But it does nothing for the people who have already been hurt. Six Flags must now take responsibility for them. We will keep fighting for every rider who was injured on X2. We will hold Six Flags accountable. Today’s decision will not keep us from continuing with our lawsuits. To anyone who rode X2 and has had headaches, memory problems, dizziness or other symptoms since: please get medical care, and call us."

What's next:

The theme park will focus on safely decommissioning the roller coaster structure.

Meanwhile, legal counsel for the plaintiffs will continue processing claims for over 100 individuals who allege they suffered traumatic brain injuries on the ride.