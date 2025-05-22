Norco man found guilty of intentionally igniting wildfire

article

The Brief Justin Halstenberg was found guilty of seven counts related to the Line Fire, which burned more than 43,000 acres near Highland. Officials say that same day, Halstenberg attempted to set two other fires earlier. He faces a sentence of up to life in prison.



The suspect accused of intentionally setting a massive blaze in San Bernardino County known as the "Line Fire" has been found guilty, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

What we know:

Justin Halstenberg was found guilty of seven counts related to the Line Fire, and two counts related to a subsequent fire, including aggravated arson of forest land, property and possession of flammable materials. He faces up to life in prison.

The backstory:

The Line Fire scorched more than 43,000 acres across the Inland Empire when it erupted on Sept. 4, 2024 near Baseline Road and Alpin Street in Highland.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

He was arrested Sept. 10 after authorities said Halstenberg's truck was identified by license plate readers as being in proximity to the areas where the fires started, which was crucial in establishing a timeline and pinpointing the start of the wildfires. Authorities said evidence was recovered after a search warrant of his Norco home showed he tried to set three fires using incendiary devices.

Timeline:

Investigators said his first attempt occurred on Bacon Lane in Highland before that fire was reported and extinguished by local firefighters.

His second alleged arson was just east of Bacon Lane on Baseline, which was stomped out by a good Samaritan.

Undeterred, investigators say he ignited a third fire that exploded in size, burning over 43,000 acres, destroying at least one home, damaging four others and injuring six firefighters.

Cal Fire estimates the cost of the Line Fire at approximately $14.5 million.