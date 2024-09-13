Arson suspect accused of intentionally setting the Line Fire to be arraigned on felony charges

The arson suspect connected to the destructive Line Fire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest was expected to be arraigned Friday.

Justin Halstenberg, 34, was arrested by sheriff's deputies on Tuesday after he was identified as the suspect accused of sparking the fire in the area of Baseline Road and Alpin Street in Highland back on September 5.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney's office announced the filing of nine felony charges, including one count of aggravated arson, one count of arson causing great bodily injury, and one count of arson of an inhabited structure or property. In addition, three counts of arson on forest land and three counts of possession of materials or a device for arson were also filed.

Halstenberg is also accused of setting two other fires within an hour on the same day the Line Fire was ignited. Authorities said evidence was recovered after a search warrant of his Norco home showed the suspect tried to set all three fires using incendiary devices.

Investigators said his first attempt occurred on Bacon Lane in Highland before that fire was reported and extinguished by local firefighters.

His second alleged arson was just east of Bacon Lane on Baseline, which was stomped out by a good Samaritan.

Undeterred, investigators say he ignited a third fire which exploded in size, burning over 37,000 acres, destroying at least one home and injuring a firefighter.

"We have to remember that this is still an evolving incident as well. We don’t know what’s going to happen," said San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus during a news conference on Thursday.

If convicted on the aggravated arson charge, he could face up to 10 years to life in prison. Additional charges may be filed for any further structure damage or injuries as this is an ongoing fire threat.