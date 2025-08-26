Lil Nas X issues statement on arrest, felony charges

article

The Brief Lil Nas X has been charged with four felonies, including three counts of battery on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. The charges stem from an incident where police say he was walking naked in Los Angeles and charged at officers when confronted. Lil Nas X has pleaded not guilty and was released on $75,000 bail, with his next court date set for September 15.



Lil Nas X is speaking out after he pleaded not guilty to four felony charges and posted bail on Monday.

What they're saying:

The "Old Town Road" rapper took to his Instagram Stories to address his recent arrest.

"Your girl is going to be OK y’all. OK? She’s going to be alright, she’s going to be alright," he said. "S**t. That was f*****g terrifying. That was terrifying! That was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is going to be alright," he said.

Lil Nas X, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, was charged Monday with four felonies after police say he charged at them when they confronted him for walking naked down a Los Angeles street last week.

He pleaded not guilty in a court appearance to three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers found the 26-year-old walking naked on Ventura Boulevard, a major thoroughfare in the Studio City neighborhood, shortly before 6 a.m. Friday. They say he charged at the officers when confronted and was arrested.

The criminal complaint filed in court Monday includes few details, but says that for each of the three officers he "did unlawfully use force and violence and inflict an injury" on a person he "reasonably should have known" was a peace officer "engaged in the performance of a duty."

Police, suspecting a possible overdose, took him to a hospital where he spent several hours before being taken to jail, where he has remained since.

After spending three days in jail, he was released on $75,000 bail, conditional on attending drug treatment.

What's next:

If convicted as charged, Hill faces up to five years in state prison, according to the District Attorney's Office.

He is set to return to court on Sept. 15 for his next pre-trial hearing.

The backstory:

The rapper and singer from Atlanta is best known for 2018’s country and hip-hop merging "Old Town Road," which spent a record 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won him his Grammys.

Known for his genre-bending, innovating sounds and style, his first full studio album, 2021’s "Montero," went to No. 2 on the Billboard album chart and was nominated for a Grammy for album of the year.