Rapper Lil Nas X hospitalized in LA for possible overdose: TMZ
LOS ANGELES - Rapper Lil Nas X is hospitalized in Los Angeles for a possible overdose, TMZ reports.
What we know:
Video shared with TMZ Hip Hop apparently shows the "Old Town Road" singer shirtless and pantless as he roams down Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City neighborhood around 4 a.m. Thursday.
At one point, he is seen placing an orange traffic cone on top of his head.
Several people in the area reported the incident to police.
Responding officers with the Los Angeles Police Department contacted Nas, who reportedly charged at them. He was taken into custody, TMZ reports.
Officers told paramedics Nas was suffering from a possible overdose, and he was taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
Nas' current condition is unknown.
It's unclear if he's facing any charges at this time.
The Source: This information is based on reporting from TMZ, which claims to have a video of the incident and statements from the Los Angeles Police Department and responding paramedics. The details about Lil Nas X's arrest, hospitalization, and the suspected overdose are attributed to these sources.