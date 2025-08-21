Rapper Lil Nas X hospitalized in LA for possible overdose: TMZ

article

The Brief Rapper Lil Nas X was reportedly hospitalized for a possible overdose after a bizarre incident in Studio City. He was reportedly seen acting erratically, including placing a traffic cone on his head, before police were called. The rapper's current condition and whether he faces any charges are not yet known.



What we know:

Video shared with TMZ Hip Hop apparently shows the "Old Town Road" singer shirtless and pantless as he roams down Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City neighborhood around 4 a.m. Thursday.

At one point, he is seen placing an orange traffic cone on top of his head.

Several people in the area reported the incident to police.

Responding officers with the Los Angeles Police Department contacted Nas, who reportedly charged at them. He was taken into custody, TMZ reports.

Officers told paramedics Nas was suffering from a possible overdose, and he was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Nas' current condition is unknown.

It's unclear if he's facing any charges at this time.