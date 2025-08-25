Rapper Lil Nas X charged with 3 felonies after bizarre stroll in LA

"Old Town Road" rapper Lil Nas X continues his journey with authorities following his bizarre stroll through the Studio City area along Ventura Boulevard wearing nothing but his underwear and cowboy boots.

Officers who responded to the scene believed he may have overdosed.

What we know:

On Monday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced the rapper, born Montero Hill, was charged with three felony counts of battery against a police officer and a single count of resisting arrest.

The backstory:

On Thursday, Aug. 21, video posted to social media and obtained by TMZ showed the rapper roaming in the San Fernando Valley along Ventura Blvd. without his shirt and a pair of pants.

At one point, the 26-year-old was seen placing an orange traffic cone on top of his head. Several people reported the sighting to police.

Arriving officers with the Los Angeles Police Department alleged the rapper charged at them when attempting to make contact.

He was taken to an area hospital for a possible overdose and upon his release, he was arrested.

What's next:

Lil Nas X is due in court for his arraignment on Monday. He is being held without bail.