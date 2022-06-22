Woman, 2 dogs struck and killed by lightning in Pico Rivera

A woman and her two dogs were killed Wednesday by an apparent lightning strike in Southern California, authorities confirmed to FOX 11.

Video from SkyFOX showed a large police presence near Mines and Rimbank avenues in Pico Rivera, which is approximately 11 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Image from SkyFOX shows first responders in Pico Rivera where a lightning strike reportedly killed a woman and two dogs. (FOX 11)

Due to this incident, the city is shutting down all outdoor activities, the city manager added.

This comes after a summer storm continues to sweep through many parts of the region, bringing with it thunderstorms, gusty winds, and an elevated fire danger. Several beaches in the area were closed due to lightning.

The last lightning fatality in Southern California was in 2014, when a 20-year-old male was struck and killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.