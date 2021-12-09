Light rain and cool temps hit SoCal, with gusty winds to follow

More wet weather is expected to arrive in the Southland Thursday morning, setting the stage for a wet commute.

National Weather Service forecasters said the storm system moved into the area late Wednesday night, bringing rain to much of the area and snow in the mountains, continuing in some locations into the afternoon and evening hours.

"Light rain (is) likely to begin in most areas before sunrise and continue through the morning, but tapering off from the northwest by late morning," according to the NWS. "By noon the rain will be done in most areas with the exception of southeast LA County and possibly the far interior mountain slopes near the Kern County line."

Rainfall amounts are expected to be light, with forecasters predicting a quarter-inch or less in most areas, although up to a half-inch is possible in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains.

Mountain areas above 6,000 feet could get 2 to 4 inches of snow, with some accumulation also possible on some slopes down to about 4,500 feet. Forecasters said there's a possibility of some "dusting" on the 5 Freeway in the northern reaches of the county.

When the rain lets up, the wind will follow.

"Following the cold front gusty westerly winds will develop Thursday afternoon, especially across the coastal areas with winds gusting up to 30 mph," according to the NWS.

"Northeast wind gusts between 15 and 25 mph will follow on Friday through parts of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, and could persist through most of the weekend."

Conditions will remain dry over the weekend, but another storm system is anticipated beginning Monday and stretching into Wednesday.

"Rain is certain, and the potential for widespread moderate to heavy rain is likely along with associated flooding concerns possible for recent burn areas, especially on Tuesday afternoon when the most intense rain is possible," according to the weather service.

