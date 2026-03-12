Pentagon bans photographers over 'unflattering' photos of Pete Hegseth: report

The Brief Press photographers have allegedly been barred from Pentagon briefing rooms following reports that staff found recent images of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth "unflattering." The restrictions follow a March 2 press conference on Iran-related strikes, after which aides reportedly complained about the secretary's appearance in licensed wire photos. Some major media outlets have already lost credentials after refusing to sign a restrictive new Pentagon policy that limits independent reporting.



The Pentagon has effectively banned independent press photographers from the briefing room, marking a notable escalation in the ongoing friction between the Department of Defense and the traditional press corps.

What we know:

Following a March 2 press conference regarding military strikes in Iran, aides to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly expressed displeasure with how he appeared in photographs published by wire services like the Associated Press, Reuters, and Getty Images. As a result, photographers were barred from the March 4 and March 10 briefings.

Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson stated the move was to use the room "effectively," noting that the public can instead use photos released by the Defense Department’s own staff photographers.

The ban is the latest in a series of restrictive measures. Last year, the Pentagon implemented a policy requiring reporters to agree not to publish any information not "explicitly authorized" by the Department.

This led to a mass exodus of major outlets who refused to sign the agreement and consequently lost their credentials.

What they're saying:

Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson defended the restriction, suggesting outlets apply for credentials if the lack of access "hurts their business model."

Meanwhile, spokesperson Sean Parnell previously characterized the exit of mainstream media as a "self-deportation," claiming Americans have "abandoned digesting their news through the lens of activists who masquerade as journalists."

In court, New York Times attorney Theodore Boutrous argued that the public is being "deprived of vital war-based information."

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear if the ban on photographers is a permanent policy change or a temporary measure tied specifically to Iran-related briefings.

Additionally, the outcome of the New York Times' legal challenge against the Pentagon remains pending, though a federal judge reportedly appeared skeptical of the Department's restrictive new policies during oral arguments last week.

What's next:

Legacy media organizations are pursuing a legal resolution in federal court to restore traditional access and independent photography rights within the Pentagon.