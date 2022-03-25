Library sucker punch: Man wanted in Anaheim attack hit a customer at Target on same day, police say

A man who is wanted for sucker punching a library worker is possibly connected to another attack that happened on the same day.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, the man who was seen in a surveillance video attacking a staff member at the Anaheim Central Library is also accused of attacking a customer at a Target on South Euclid Street about two hours before the library attack. The two attacks happened on March 3, according to Anaheim PD.

Police said the library attack left the worker unconscious and eventually taken to the hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Anaheim library employee sucker punched in random attack

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s or early 30s. He was also described as tall and thin build, weighing at about 200 pounds, with short, possibly bald hair and a mustache.

Since the Mar. 3 attack, the library worker has been back at work and has fully recovered from their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 714-765-1583 or 855-TIP-OCCS.

