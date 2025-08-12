NBA Opening Night 2025: Lakers set for matchup against Warriors

Expand / Collapse search

Published  August 12, 2025 7:21am PDT
Los Angeles Lakers
FOX 11
The Brief

    • The NBA has released its Opening Night and Christmas Day schedule.
    • The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors on Opening Night.
    • As expected, the Men in Purple and Gold will also play a Christmas Day game. 

LOS ANGELES - On Tuesday, it was announced the "Battle of California" was set to be one of the marquee matchups for NBA Opening Night. 

What we know:

The 80th NBA season officially tips off on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

NBC and Peacock will host a doubleheader to celebrate, starting off with the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, taking on Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets at 4:30 p.m. PT. 

At 7 p.m., the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena. Not only does this mark LeBron James and Stephen Curry's 57th matchup, it's also a historic night in that James will become the first player in league history to play 23 seasons. 

PREVIOUS: LeBron James returning to the Lakers for his 23rd season: reports

Dig deeper:

The Lakers have been busy in the offseason looking toward the future and building around their new star, Luka Dončić. Earlier this month, the team reached a three-year extension with Doncic for a reported $165 million. 

RELATED COVERAGE: LA Lakers, Luka Doncic reach 3-year extension: 'This is just the beginning'

The international superstar reportedly helped bring Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart to LA.

Lakers vs. Rockets on Christmas Day

What's next:

James and Durant, Olympic teammates, will face one another on Christmas Day at 5 p.m. PT.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the NBA.

