Learn more about the impact of color psychology

It’s that time of the year when the days are shorter, darker and gloomier.

In addition, many people battle seasonal depression during these months.

We’ve long ago learned the weather can affect your mood, but can the color of your clothes? It turns out, the answer is: possibly.

Color psychology is the study of hues to see how they affect human behavior. As color psychology expert Michelle Lewis tells FOX 11's Brooke Thomas, scientists have actually studied how color shifts things from worker productivity to basic human emotions.