LAX traffic being diverted amid police activity

Those with flights booked out of the Los Angeles International Airport or those set to pick up arriving passengers Monday were encouraged to give themselves extra time due to police activity that was causing major traffic delays in the area.

LAX airport officials said just before 1 p.m., they received reports of a suspicious package. Both lower and upper-level traffic is being diverted and no traffic is being allowed past Terminal 3.

"There is currently heavy traffic congestion on the roadways approaching and inside of the terminal area at LAX. Please be advised to leave extra time to get to the airport," LAX officials said in a tweet.

No further information was immediately released.