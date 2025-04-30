Lawmakers warn of potential LAPD staffing crisis

Some Los Angeles city councilmembers are warning of a public safety problem if civilian jobs are cut from the Los Angeles Police Department.

A total 403 civilian positions - photographers, crime scene technicians, officer recruiters, and more - are on the chopping block because of LA's nearly $1 billion budget shortfall.

Councilmembers say eliminating these critical jobs impact the ability to fight crime.

Councilmember Traci Park joined FOX 11's Susan Hirasuna on Wednesday to talk about the possible consequences of what could happen if the budget cuts go through.

LA Mayor Karen Bass' office has since issued a statement that reads in part, "Layoffs are a decision of last resort and the Mayor is working everyday to reduce the total number of eliminated positions."