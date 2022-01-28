Law enforcement personnel leaving, losing jobs due to vaccine mandate

Law enforcement personnel are leaving Los Angeles departments like LAPD and the LA County Sheriff’s Office due to COVID vaccine mandates.

Some are retiring, others asking for transfers. Yet others like Michael McMahon are in the middle of hearings -losing their jobs.

During the FOX 11 broadcast, we mistakenly identified the law enforcement group he co-founded, @rolecall4freedom, as an anti-vaccine group instead of an anti-mandate, pro-choice group. It’s a critical distinction. They explain what they are fighting for is nothing less than their constitutional rights and health.

Many of the officers explain they are losing jobs and retirements. Those transferring to other departments will lose seniority. Most have lost relationships with friends, even family and have faced stinging criticism.

Is it worth it? McMahon says yes. He is speaking for many others who want a chance to share their point of view.

