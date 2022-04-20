LAUSD teacher shortage: How the district is filling vacancies

The teaching shortage that impacted nationwide academic standards is really impacting California, and specifically the Los Angeles Unified School District.

There have been more than 400 vacancies identified in the last couple of months left of the school year.

Most of those vacancies are in high-needs communities with vulnerable student populations.

The new superintendent is doing a stopgap measure - a temporary solution to put staff or credentialed staff administrators who may not be in the classroom now, back into the classrooms to fill this shortage for the time being.

So far, about half of those more than 400 vacancies have been filled by those staff positions.

The superintendent wants to make sure all of those vacancies are filled before the end of the school year to make sure that those vulnerable student populations do have the teaching they should be getting here in the district.

