LAUSD launches emergency resource website as Tuesday strike looms

The Brief The LAUSD has launched a dedicated website providing families with resources on food, childcare, and mental health ahead of a potential three-union strike. Negotiations are ongoing with SEIU Local 99, UTLA, and AALA/Teamsters over salary increases and layoffs, with a massive walkout possible as early as Tuesday. Interim Superintendent Andres Chait is leading talks while Superintendent Alberto Carvalho remains on leave due to an FBI investigation into a failed 2024 AI project.



The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) is racing against a Tuesday deadline to avert a massive labor stoppage that could paralyze the nation’s second-largest school system.

What we know:

District officials launched a contingency website on Friday to assist families in the event that teachers, administrators, and service workers walk off the job.

The district is currently deadlocked with three major unions: SEIU Local 99 (service workers), United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), and AALA/Teamsters Local 2010 (administrators).

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LAUSD, unions enter critical mediation as Apr. 14 strike threat looms

While the district has offered various salary increases—including a 13% raise over three years for SEIU members—unions are holding out for higher pay, better work schedules, and the reversal of approximately 700 planned layoffs.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if a "partial" deal with one or two unions would be enough to keep schools open.

Union leaders have indicated they may act in solidarity, meaning a strike by one could effectively shut down campuses regardless of separate negotiations.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LAUSD, unions enter critical mediation as Apr. 14 strike threat looms

The timeline for Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s return from leave is unknown, leaving Interim Superintendent Andres Chait to navigate the district's most significant labor crisis in years.

What they're saying:

"Avoiding a strike will require all parties to continue engaging in good-faith negotiations," LAUSD said in a statement, emphasizing a need to protect "long-term financial stability."

SEIU Local 99 Executive Director Max Arias countered that "a strike is a last resort," noting that workers are seeking stability and protection against layoffs.

What's next:

Negotiations are expected to continue "around the clock" through the weekend.

If agreements are not reached by Monday evening, thousands of cafeteria workers, bus drivers, teachers, and principals are prepared to walk out Tuesday morning.

Families are encouraged to check the district's new portal for food distribution sites and childcare alternatives.

What you can do:

Parents and students can visit SchoolUpdates.lausd.org to find:

Food distribution locations for students relying on school meals.

Mental health and learning resources to use during a stoppage.

Information on alternative childcare and tech support for remote connectivity.