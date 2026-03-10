Pope announces resignation of San Diego bishop accused of embezzling $270K from church

article

The Brief Bishop Emmanuel Shaleta has resigned from the Chaldean Catholic Eparchy after being charged with embezzling $270,000 from St. Peter Cathedral in El Cajon. Shaleta was arrested at San Diego International Airport on Thursday and has pleaded not guilty to 17 felony charges. The specific destination of Shaleta's attempted flight remains undisclosed.



Pope Leo XIV announced Tuesday that he has accepted the resignation of Bishop Emmanuel Shaleta, 69, following a multi-month investigation into missing parish funds.

The announcement coincides with a criminal case in San Diego involving 17 felony counts related to the alleged theft of church rental income.

What we know:

Bishop Shaleta is accused of embezzling approximately $270,000 from the St. Peter Chaldean Catholic Cathedral in El Cajon.

Prosecutor Joel Madero stated the allegations center on missing monthly rental payments of over $30,000 from a tenant of the church’s social hall.

Authorities began the investigation after a church member provided documentation showing "potential embezzlement."

Shaleta was arrested by San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies at San Diego International Airport on Thursday.

While prosecutors argued he was a flight risk, his attorney, Sharon Appelbaum, maintained the travel had been planned for some time.

At a recent hearing, Shaleta pleaded not guilty to all charges, including money laundering. His bail has been set at $125,000.

What we don't know:

The specific destination of Shaleta's attempted flight remains undisclosed.

What they're saying:

During a recent mass, Shaleta defended his record, stating, "I have never abused any penny of the church money. On the contrary, I have done my best to preserve and manage the donations of the church properly."

His attorney expressed confidence that the allegations would be proven false, and the priests of the Eparchy of St. Peter the Apostle issued a statement of solidarity with the embattled bishop.

On the other hand, Prosecutor Madero noted that discrepancies in church accounts were significant and claimed that Shaleta "provided completely unreasonable tales of where that money was going."

What's next:

Following the resignation, Pope Leo XIV has appointed Bishop Saad Hanna Sirop as a temporary administrator to oversee the San Diego branch of the Eastern Rite Catholic Church.

Shaleta remains free on bail while awaiting further court proceedings.

The Vatican embassy in Washington confirmed that although the Pope accepted the resignation in February, the announcement was delayed to avoid interfering with the active police investigation.