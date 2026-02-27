LAUSD Board delays decision on superintendent after FBI searches

The Brief The LAUSD School Board met behind closed doors to discuss the future of Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. Some parents said the investigation has become a distraction for the district. The board is set to meet again on Friday.



The Los Angeles Unified School District Board met behind closed doors for nearly four hours Thursday to discuss the future of Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, one day after FBI agents raided his home in San Pedro and office in downtown LA.

What we know:

After nearly four hours, the board recessed without announcing any decisions related to Carvalho’s employment. In a statement posted online, the board said, "The district continues normal operations across all schools and offices. We are grateful to our dedicated employees, families and students for their steady focus and commitment to our school communities."

Federal authorities confirmed the searches were court-authorized. A Department of Justice spokesperson said the agency had a warrant but declined to provide additional details. The FBI told media partners that the affidavit supporting the searches remains under court-ordered seal.

An FBI spokesperson in Miami also confirmed the Los Angeles searches are connected to a search conducted the same day at a home in South Florida. That property reportedly belongs to a woman associated with a company LAUSD contracted with to create a short-lived artificial intelligence chatbot known as "Ed."

The district said Wednesday it is cooperating with the investigation but declined to provide further information or make a representative available for interviews.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed why the searches were conducted or whether Superintendent Carvalho is a target of the investigation. The underlying affidavit remains sealed, and no charges have been announced.

It is also unclear how, or if, the investigation is connected to LAUSD’s purchase of the AI chatbot Ed in 2024, which was later discontinued.

What they're saying:

Some parents say the investigation has become a distraction for the district.

"It’s really unfortunate, embarrassing and sad that they didn’t see this. I thought immediately the chat thing because that was an investigation…we knew that the feds were involved…" said Vicky Martinez, an LAUSD parent.

Timeline:

Wednesday: FBI agents search Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s home and office in Los Angeles. A related search is conducted in South Florida.

Thursday: The LAUSD Board hears public comment, then meets in closed session for nearly four hours to discuss Carvalho’s employment before recessing until Friday.

Friday: The board is scheduled to reconvene in the afternoon.

The backstory:

Alberto Carvalho has served as superintendent of LAUSD since 2022. In 2025, the school board unanimously renewed his contract. Prior to coming to Los Angeles, Carvalho spent decades with the Miami-Dade County school district, including 30 years as a teacher and 14 years as the district’s supervisor.

His tenure in Los Angeles has included gains in student test scores and increased participation in Advanced Placement classes. However, the federal investigation comes at a difficult financial moment for LAUSD, which has cut hundreds of jobs and is facing pressure from its largest labor unions to settle new contracts.