LAUSD adjusts policy on sharing space with charter schools

The Los Angeles Unified School District Tuesday called for "improvements, transparency and accountability" in the process of requiring district schools to share space with charter schools.

District officials say the "co-location" policy -- mandated by Proposition 39, which passed in 2000 -- has caused a myriad of educational, operational, safety, financial and legal challenges. Parents, educators and students have described how the sharing has siphoned needed resources from neighborhood schools, such as parent centers, computer labs and even space for electives.

In some cases, co-locations combine school ages from high school, middle school and elementary school, potentially encouraging students to leave the district for middle and high school charters on their campus.

Tuesday's resolution, authored by Board President Jackie Goldberg and Board Member Rocío Rivas, also directs the creation of a "forward-looking policy to be applied thoughtfully and uniformly during future co-location decisions."

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will develop a report within 45 days that proposes a policy consistent with Proposition 39's legal obligations. Once the Board approves the policy, it will be in place for new co-locations.

"I'm very proud that we've finally taken this step to call for a policy that addresses some of the negative impacts of co-location," Goldberg said. "Today's vote demonstrates our commitment to important and innovative District priorities like our Black Student Achievement Program, our Community Schools and our Priority schools. We can comply with Proposition 39 while still having coherent and transparent policies to guide us."