Last-minute Christmas tree shopping in Southern California

Is it possible to buy a Christmas tree this late into the holiday season?

Yes, they were a bit more expensive and some lots didn't have quite as many, but Christmas trees are still out there, ready to go home and be decorated.

But as it gets closer to Christmas Day, there are some trends we noticed. Prices get cheaper the further east you travel from Los Angeles.

Even at the Northwest Christmas Tree lot on South Waterman Avenue in San Bernardino, where seller Dennis Wright says they haven’t raised their price in 7 years, "we had to go up $15 a tree."

The issue is more related to weather pattern changes and what was going on with the economy 10 years ago than today’s pandemic supply issues, he explains. With that said, we found some eight-foot noble firs for under $200, which would be close to a miracle in Los Angeles.

Another good option if you want choices are off-the-grid nurseries, like Mission Trees off Ben Nevis Road in Jurupa Valley. If you have a trip already scheduled in such areas, call ahead and see if they have trees. It may be worth the gas you are already spending.

Most trees we saw were half off. By Wednesday night, most of those left will be turned into mulch.

