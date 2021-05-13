Last day for $26 million SuperLotto Plus winner to claim prize

A lucky lottery winner is on the verge of becoming a historic loser. A $26 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Norwalk expires Thursday.

The ticket was sold in November at the ARCO gas station located at 10602 E. Imperial Highway in Norwalk.

The winning numbers are for the Nov. 14, 2020 drawing are 23, 36, 12, 31, 13, with the mega number 10.

