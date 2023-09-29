LASD Take Force arrests members of residential, retail burglary crew

Three suspects who authorities say are part of a burglary crew targeting residential neighborhoods and retail stores throughout Los Angeles County were in custody Friday, the LA County Sheriff's Department said.

Detectives from the department's Major Crimes Bureau and the newly created Organized Retail Theft Task Force recently conducted a surveillance operation of the crew, authorities said. During the operation, detectives tracked them as they drove through Los Angeles before stopping to burglarize a home in a Los Angeles neighborhood and members of the task force arrested them shortly after they left the victim's home, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Detectives searched the getaway vehicle and recovered numerous items of evidence, including two Rolex watches, miscellaneous jewelry, a family portrait of the victims and ski masks, gloves and burglary tools.

Because to the crime occurred in the Los Angeles Police Department's district, detectives from the LAPD's Southwest Division were contacted and a joint investigation was conducted.

The suspects were arrested and taken to the LAPD Southwest Community Police Station, where they were booked on burglary charges. They are being held on $90,000, $200,000 and $150,000 bail respectively, authorities said.

Their next court date is scheduled for Friday at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles.