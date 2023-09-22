Home invasion robbery in Hollywood Hills at AirBnb

Cameras captured two armed masked men in hoodies wanted for a home invasion robbery at a Hollywood Hills Airbnb.

This happened on Mannix Drive at around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

The victim told a news photographer the bandits knocked at the door, but he didn't open it because he had blocked the entry. He says the robbers then broke a window and entered the home.

The victim said they got away with his Rolex watch, a designer handbag and other personal belongings.

"I'm just happy to be alive. You know, I could have easily been shot in there. Um, you know, it's not about the money here. It's about my life," the victim said.

Anyone with information was asked to call law enforcement.