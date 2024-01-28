LASD shoots shotgun-wielding suspect in Norwalk

article

Los Angeles sheriff's officials Sunday are continuing to investigate the shooting of a robbery suspect by a deputy in Norwalk.

The shooting occurred about 5:40 p.m. Saturday near a business on the 11000 block of Rosecrans Avenue at Studebaker Road, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Four deputies responded and observed the male suspect — identified by his clothing as described during the initial call — walking toward the rear parking lot of the business.

When the deputies attempted to detain him, the suspect produced a shotgun and the deputy involved shooting occurred, sheriff's investigators said.

The man, said to be 35 to 40 years old, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Investigators later learned the man had entered the location, pointed a shotgun at the employees and stole money and merchandise.

A shotgun was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

No other suspects are being sought.