LASD searching for tenant accused of assaulting deputy serving eviction notice in Glendora

The search was on for the suspect accused of assaulting a deputy when they attempted to serve an eviction notice at an apartment complex in Glendora on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the incident was reported just before 8:55 a.m. in the 100 block of West Historic Route 66 at the Avalon Glendora apartments.

Three people were in custody while LASD deputies searched for the main suspect involved in the fight.

LASD has set up a perimeter and asked the public to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

