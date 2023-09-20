Suspect in ambush killing of LASD deputy due in court

The man suspected in the fatal ambush shooting of Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday, pending a decision on charges by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Kevin Cataneo Salazar, 29, was being held without bail at the Twin Towers jail in downtown Los Angeles after his arrest early Monday morning at his family's home in Palmdale.

The arrest followed an hours-long standoff with law enforcement and a manhunt that began Saturday night, shortly after Clinkunbroomer was killed near the department's Palmdale station.

Salazar's family has since spoken out, saying he has schizophrenia and was not in his right mind when he allegedly committed the crime.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Clinkunbroomer, a third-generation deputy who was only recently engaged to be married, was shot around 6 p.m Saturday while sitting in his patrol car at a traffic light near the station at Sierra Highway and East Avenue Q.

Sheriff's officials said a good Samaritan stopped to help after the shooting and the wounded deputy was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Salazar was arrested around 36 hours later after a standoff that ended when authorities flushed him out with "chemical agents."

Luna said "numerous firearms" were also recovered following the arrest, and that deputies seized a dark-colored sedan that was believed to be linked to the killing.

Luna said Clinkunbroomer was "murdered, ambushed by a coward."

But Salazar's mother and sister said he has mental health issues.

"My brother, he's getting called a coward," Salazar's sister, Jessica said. "He wasn't in his right state of mind."

"I do want you guys to know that my brother did have schizophrenia," she said. "He has paranoia. He heard voices. We're not justifying, we don't know if he did (the shooting), if he did not. We are not justifying anything. We feel for the family. It hurts.

"... Nobody wishes to go through that. There are a lot of people that know, have family members with the same situation will understand, will understand how it is so hard to want to help a loved one and knowing that their mind is not at the right state of mind."

She said her family is praying for the Clinkunbroomer family, but added there are "two sides to the story."

Whether Salazar's mental state will have any impact on a criminal case against him was unclear. Luna, speaking at Monday's news conference, suggested it should not make a difference.

"Whether mental health is a factor or not, think about this. If I had to go to your family and tell that you were not coming home and you were just murdered, does it matter?" Luna said.

A motive for Clinkunbroomer's killing remains under investigation.

"Our son Ryan was a dedicated hard-working deputy sheriff who enjoyed working here at the Palmdale station," his family said in a statement.

"He was proud to work along the side of his partners that he considered brothers and sisters as he sacrificed daily to better the community that he served. Ryan made the ultimate sacrifice in doing so. Ryan was recently engaged to the love of his life. As our first-born son, Ryan will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the sheriff's department as a whole. Please keep Ryan's family, friends and colleagues in your prayers and respect everyone's privacy during our time of mourning."

Luna continues to urge the public to come forward with any information as the case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed anything related to the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-TIPS (8477).

City News Service contributed to this report.