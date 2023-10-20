LASD deputy injured in West Hollywood hit-and-run

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect driving a 2022 dark gray Dodge Challenger with Nevada license plates who critically injured a deputy in a hit-and-run late Thursday afternoon.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, the suspect hit the deputy's open passenger door of the patrol vehicle in West Hollywood.

The suspect struck the deputy with the door, causing serious injury. When deputies attempted to stop the suspect near Hilldale Ave. and Cynthia St., the suspect sped off.

The vehicle's Nevada license plate reads 802W31, but the car is missing its front plate.

The deputy's current condition is not known at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information regarding the suspect is asked to call authorities at (562)-946-7893 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.