LASD deputy charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at his home in Cudahy, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Bryan Cardoso, 30, is accused of assaulting the girl on June 13, 2020, according to the District Attorney's Office. It was unclear how he is connected to the girl.

He was charged with a single count of lewd act on a child under age 14. He is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 8 in downtown Los Angeles. He remains free on $100,000 bond.

According to prosecutors, the crime allegedly involved "great violence, great bodily harm, threat of great bodily harm and other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness and callousness."

Cardoso faces up to eight years in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

"I am heartbroken and outraged by the egregious assault on an innocent 13-year-old girl by someone who was entrusted with protecting our community. This child has endured an unimaginable violation of trust," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "The alleged actions of this deputy are reprehensible and unacceptable."