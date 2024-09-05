Former deputy, his nephew arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old girl

A former Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy and his adult nephew have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl, authorities said Thursday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released a statement Thursday afternoon saying that on Aug. 28, Benny Caluya, 68, and his nephew, Clifford Abihai, 49, were arrested by Lancaster Patrol deputies on suspicion of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl.

Formal charges have yet to be filed, but Benny Caluya was expected to be charged with kidnapping and sexual assault. His bail was set at $250,000. Clifford Abihai was expected to be charged with kidnapping. His bail was set at $100,000. Both were released on bond the day of the arrest and are due in court on Sept. 30 at the Antelope Valley Courthouse.

"Special Victims Bureau detectives will be presenting the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration prior to the suspect's court date," the sheriff's department statement said.

SUGGESTED: Family of Charlie Towns, man shot and killed by LASD, receives $5.25M settlement

"Benny Caluya separated from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in 2001," according to the statement.

According to the Los Angeles Times, citing records from the state's Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, Caluya first joined the department as a reserve deputy in 1979.

Caluya then worked as a deputy at the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for a little more than a year before returning to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as a deputy in 1982, The Times reported.

In 2001, Caluya resigned "for unclear reasons," according to The Times, which reported that state records show his peace officer certification is no longer active.

When reached by phone for comment Thursday, Caluya referred all questions to Mark Gallagher, his attorney, The Times reported. Gallagher confirmed that he is representing Caluya but declined to comment.

Abihai also said he had retained a lawyer, but he did not remember his name, according to The Times.