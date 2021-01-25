LASD breaks up superspreader event thrown by AirBnb guest

Another weekend, another large underground party broken up by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's superspreader task force.

FOX 11 was once again there as LASD deputies raided the event Saturday night. The crackdown happened as the stunned homeowners showed up to find out their Airbnb guests had thrown the party behind their backs in Ladera Heights.

"This is the LA County Sheriff's Department. You need to come out of the front door with your hands up," a deputy on scene said over an intercom.

The superspreader event happened Saturday night and LASD's superspreader task force

"Everyone inside of West 60th Street, the party's over," the deputy was heard saying over the intercom.

Dozens of partygoers made their way out of the house and began gathering in front of the property, where LASD detained them and issued more than 60 total citations.

Some were upset that FOX 11's cameras were there.

"Don't film me," one of the partygoers told FOX 11's crews.

One woman flat out refused to sign her citation.

"I didn't do anything wrong," she told a deputy on scene. "I showed up to a house I was invited to."

The woman was eventually placed in handcuffs. Deputies told FOX 11 she eventually signed her citation.

The homeowner and her husband later arrived on scene, telling deputies they rented out their home to a man from Texas. The Airbnb guest came over and claimed it was only supposed to be a gathering of 10 people for his brother's birthday.

Deputies then asked the Airbnb guest about the strippers who were at the party.

"So who's got all the strippers? This party has been going on for the last four to five hours," the deputy said.

"I did not invite strippers," the guest said. "The strippers showed up on their own."

The Airbnb guest's response was met with immediate ridicule from the couple who owned the home.

"This appears to be an Airbnb transaction and the homeowner is a little upset because it specifically says in there, 'no more than 10 people.' And obviously, they're having an event here with 60-plus people," said LASD's Lieutenant Walker.

Airbnb issued a statement to FOX 11 saying that parties are banned and the company says they've been cracking down.

"We have suspended the booking guest and have deactivated the listing as we investigate. We ban parties, and the reported behavior is unacceptable," the statement read.

Back in August of 2020, FOX 11 reported on a massive house party thrown at a home in Glendora. It had been rented out through Airbnb by a promoter who advertised the party on Instagram.

Airbnb has now sued that promoter, identified as Davonte Bell. Bell has been banned from Airbnb's platform but Airbnb is accusing him of using other members' accounts to book properties on his behalf.

Airbnb is seeking punitive damages from him and is seeking injunctive relief.

Airbnb tells FOX 11 it is also taking legal action against promoters in Sacramento and Cincinnati. As for LASD, its superspreader task force has now detained and cited around 1,000 people at these parties.

Deputies say their work during this ongoing pandemic will continue.

