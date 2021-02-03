LA’s ‘Kobbler King’ celebrates 27 years on baking table throne

A South Los Angeles man has baked his way to the top and has been in business for nearly 30 years. His waffles and desserts take decadence to a new level.

"We have the only gourmet brand of frozen waffles in the market," Brian McMillan says with pride.

At just six-years-old, he started baking in the kitchen and is completely self-taught.

"I started cooking at an early age and I just love to eat good," he explained.

McMillan, better known as the "Kobbler King," said that one of his secrets to success is the ability to be versatile.

"That’s what it takes. It takes persistency. I developed different things and different cobblers, but I don’t bring it out until it’s the best," he said. "We make every fruit cobbler. Peach, apple, blackberry, cherry, strawberry."

Wearing his crown, he continues to balance creating new flavors and products for his business, along with life as a father.

"It takes a lot to be the King and I work extremely hard to have this crown," he said.

