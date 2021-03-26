Large-scale mass COVID-19 vaccination to close at Cal State LA

article

After administering more than 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the large-scale vaccination site at Cal State Los Angeles will cease operations on April 11, federal and state officials managing the location announced Friday.

But discussions are underway with local officials for possible continued use of the location when the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Governor's Office of Emergency Services conclude their work.

The location was opened in February as an eight-week pilot project, marking a cooperative effort between the state and federal government targeting lower-income areas hard hit by the pandemic. The partnership included two vaccination sites -- one at Cal State Los Angeles and the other in Oakland.

RELATED:

Mass vaccination site coming to Cal State LA

First mass vaccination site staffed by active duty service members opens at Cal State LA

Advertisement

New mass vaccination sites coming to Los Angeles, Oakland, Newsom announces

The two sites combined have administered about 445,000 doses of vaccine since they opened. The Los Angeles site had doled out roughly 215,000 doses as of Tuesday.

FEMA and state officials said roughly two-thirds of the shots administered at the sites have been to under served communities and people of color.

"In the fight against COVID-19, equity is key. This pilot program has shown the rest of the nation a forward leaning way to serve our communities most in need," said Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci. "We could not be more pleased with the success of these sites or the partnership we have built with our federal partners."

With the operations winding down, the site this week is completing the administration of second doses of the Pfizer vaccines to people who had already received their initial dose. Beginning April 1, the site will be administering only the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Southern California Vaccine Finder: Where to get your COVID-19 shot

Appointment slots for those doses will be released daily beginning April 1 through the state's MyTurn web portal, or by calling 833-422-4255.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.