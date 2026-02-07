LA City Councilwoman Nithya Raman announces run for mayor

article

The Brief Nithya Raman announced her run for mayor on Saturday, Feb. 7 the last day to file paperwork to enter the race. Raman represents the 4th Council District, which includes parts of the San Fernando Valley and eastern Santa Monica Mountains. Karen Bass is seeking re-election. Voters will decide during the June 2 Primary Election.



Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman has entered the race for mayor.

She plans to challenge incumbent and political ally Karen Bass.

What we know:

During a morning news conference, Raman said she and Bass share many values about what matter for the city, but that Los Angeles faces issues with affordability and housing, among other things, that she hopes to change.

What they're saying:

"I do feel like Angelenos have really given us a lot of faith. Voted for more taxes to address affordable housing issues, to address homelessness, to address some of our biggest crises, and if we don't show results to them, I think we will lose them," Raman said.

"We are making decisions about our budget that are based on political calculations, as opposed to what is best for Angelenos and what is best for Los Angeles' middle class," Raman added. "I think we can change."

She said she was "afraid that the city is no longer a place of opportunity."

"Los Angeles is at a breaking point, and people feel it in the most basic ways," she said. "Housing costs are forcing families out of the city. A homelessness system that lacks clear ownership and accountability is leaving people stuck in crisis, while the city cycles from emergency to emergency. Too many people don't feel safe walking down their own blocks at night even as crime comes down, because broken street lights stay broken, and the city can't seem to manage the basics."

Councilwoman challenges Bass

Raman described her relationship with Bass as "strong and close," built over the last few years. She said she spoke with Bass about her mayoral run, but did not provide further details, saying that she "prefers to maintain that privacy right now."

Raman acknowledged that her decision to run came late, and will likely impact her prospects for endorsements from labor groups, political organizations and others.

"It's very late in the process to get in the game. I was an outsider when I first ran, and I think I'll be an outsider in this race, and I'm OK with that," she said.

The other side:

Bass herself did not immediately respond to the news, but Douglas Herman, a campaign advisor for Bass, criticized Raman's mayoral bid.

"The last thing Los Angeles needs is a politician who opposed cleaning up homeless encampments and efforts to make our city safer," he said. "Mayor Bass will continue changing L.A. by building on her track record delivering L.A.'s first sustained decrease in street homelessness, a 60 year- low in homicides, and the most aggressive agenda our city has ever seen to make our city more affordable."

Who is Nithya Raman

The backstory:

Raman was elected in 2020 and re-elected in 2024 to represent the 4th Council District, representing communities in the southern portion of the San Fernando Valley and eastern Santa Monica Mountains such as Encino, Sherman Oaks, Studio City and Hollywood Hills, as well as Griffith Park, Los Feliz and Silver Lake.

She chairs the council's Housing and Homelessness Committee and is part of the council's more left-leaning bloc alongside colleagues Eunisses Hernandez, Hugo Soto-Martinez and Ysabel Jurado.

2026 Mayoral race

Earlier this week, billionaire developer Rick Caruso announced that he would not run after previously telling reporters he was reconsidering it.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath ended weeks of speculation about a potential run, announcing Friday night that she would instead focus on her campaign for a second term on the Board of Supervisors.

Also this week, former LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner dropped out of the race following the death of his daughter.

Those challenging Karen Bass include TV personality Spencer Pratt, former tech executive and co-founder of Cornerstone On Demand, Adam Miller, community organizer, Rae Huang, engineer, Asaad Alnajjar, and several others.

Of the 10 Los Angeles mayors to have sought a second term since the office's term became four years in 1925, only two have been denied second terms -- John C. Porter in 1929 and James Hahn in 2005.

What's next:

The statewide primary election is on June 2, 2026. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face off in the general election on November 3, 2026.