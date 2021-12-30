Large fire breaks out at part of American Military Museum in South El Monte

article

A large fire broke out at a South El Monte museum late Thursday night.

SkyFOX was over the American Military Museum on Rosemead Boulevard in South El Monte. Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were spotted trying to take down the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials did not say if anyone was hurt in the fire.

