LAPD releases video showing alleged attempted murder suspects on the loose

Video released by the Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday shows the moments leading up to an attempted murder back in April as police continue to search for the suspects involved.

The incident happened on April 16 around 2:35 a.m., according to police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Attempted murder suspect sought by LAPD

Authorities said the victim was followed from Hyde Sunset as he was heading back to his car. That's when he was allegedly approached by two unknown men armed with guns.

The victim told police that's when the suspects tried to rob him, and one of the suspects shot him.

The suspects got into a 2004-2012 BMW 3-series black or dark-colored sedan and drove away.

Officials said the suspect vehicle has 5-spoke wheels, no front license plate, and possible damage to the passenger side taillight.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the identity, arrest, and prosecution of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD.