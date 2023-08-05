Attempted murder suspect sought by LAPD

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy LAPD

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a man suspected of attempted murder in Los Angeles.

The incident happened on April 16 around 2:35 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the victim was followed from Hyde Sunset as he was backing to his car. That's when he was allegedly approached by two unknown men armed with guns.

The victim told police that's when the suspects tried to rob him, and one of the suspects shot him.

The suspects got into a 2004-2012 BMW 3-series black or dark-colored sedan and drove away.

Officials said the suspect vehicle has 5-spoke wheels, no front license plate, and possible damage to the passenger side taillight.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the identity, arrest, and prosecution of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD.