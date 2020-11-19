LAPD to disband homeless outreach, sexual assault, animal cruelty units due to city's 'fiscal emergency'

article

It's no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has caused financial fallouts across the world. For the city of Los Angeles, it has caused a "fiscal emergency," according to the city's police department.

FOX 11's Bill Melugin obtained a memo sent out to Los Angeles Police Department's employees notifying them that a handful of LAPD's units will be cut due to the city's financial fallout.

According to the memo sent out by deputy chief of staff Dominic Choi, LAPD had to make these cuts in order to "sustain essential patrol operations."

The memo states the following units will be disbanded:

Safer Cities Initiative, Mission area

Sexual Assault Special Section

Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement (HOPE)

Burglary Special Section and Cargo Auto Theft Detail, Commercial Crimes Division

Animal Cruelty Task Force, Detective Support and Vice Division

Choi also said in the memo the following divisions and Details will be downsized:

Hollywood Entertainment Detail (HED)

Pacific Area Beach Detail

University Park Task Force, SW Division

Robbery Homicide Division

Commercial Crimes Division

Metropolitan Division

Traffic Group

Labor Relations Unit

The memo did not specify when the cuts and downsizing will go into effect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

