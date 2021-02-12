LAPD surprises sisters with bikes after theirs were stolen

A police officer went above and beyond to surprise two girls with new bikes after their old one got stolen.

Earlier in the week, the Los Angeles Police Department shared a video of two girls being surprised with their new bikes.

One of the LAPD officers received a report from the girls' mom, who said her car got broken into and got the bike stolen.

"He reached into his wallet, and into his heart, and bought both girls a new bike," LAPD said in a Facebook post of the officer.

