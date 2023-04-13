LAPD standoff underway involving armed suspect at bank in Koreatown

article

A bank in Koreatown is at the center of a tense standoff Thursday evening.

SkyFOX was over the Bank of Hope in the 2700 block of West Olympic Boulevard as the Los Angeles Police Department surround both the building and the car the suspect is inside.

The suspect is believed to be armed with a knife, LAPD said. Police say the public is not in danger from this standoff.

Prior to the standoff, it is unknown if the suspect is wanted for other crimes.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.