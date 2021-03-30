LAPD searching for missing 13-year-old boy

article

Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen in Los Angeles.

Curtis Johnson ran away from his home at about 11 p.m. on March 21 and was last seen in the 400 block of West 109th Place, according to an LAPD statement.

Johnson is described as Black, 6-feet-tall, weighs about 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing dark green pants, a dark green T-shirt and black shoes.

Johnson’s family is concerned for his safety and safe return home, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts can call LAPD Southeast Juvenile Detective De Losh at 213-972-7849.

Calls made during non-business hours can be directed to 1-877-527-3247, and anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed

