LAPD searching for hit-and-run driver who left man severely injured in South Central

The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward for information on a driver who they say ran a red light, hitting another car and severely injuring a man in South Los Angeles Friday.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. Police say Mercedez-Benz C300 hit a Nissan Altima after the driver ran the light at the intersection of 41st Street and Central Avenue. The driver of the Mercedez then ran away from the scene, according to officers.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital with "severe injuries."

LAPD has spoken to the driver of the Mercedes, but they have denied being the one driving the car when the crash happened. Police have no description of the driver, but are urging anyone with information about Friday morning's crash to contact LAPD detectives at 213-833-3713.