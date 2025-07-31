LAPD salvage yard targeted by possible catalytic converter thieves
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police Department officers had their guns drawn following reports of thieves attempting to steal retired patrol vehicles at the department’s salvage yard in downtown LA early Thursday morning.
What we know:
An LAPD official confirmed the department received a call about a group of suspects who were trespassing the lot located at 555 E. Ramirez Street around 3:10 a.m.
Responding officers found a metal cutting tool underneath one of the vehicles at the scene and a possible suspect was taken into custody.
Video from the scene shows the suspects may have been targeting catalytic converters. However, that was not confirmed by the LAPD.
What we don't know:
Information about the suspects was not released.
The Source: Information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department on the morning of July 31, 2025.