Suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested following shooting death of Inglewood man

The Brief Two have been arrested for the murder of Juan (Johnny) Sanchez. Sanchez' family said he was shot while confronting two catalytic converter thieves. The two suspects were arrested at a motel in Cudahy on March 6.



Two people have been arrested for the shooting death of an Inglewood man.

The backstory:

Juan (Johnny) Sanchez was killed Feb. 25 outside his home at 3:22 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Chester Avenue.

Inglewood police said he was shot while confronting two catalytic converter thieves.

His family told FOX 11 that Sanchez said "hey, hey" to the thieves and was then shot in the chest.

Sanchez' family said they were attempting to steal the catalytic converter of his neighbor's car and intervened.

"Stop what you are doing a life is not worth a piece of metal," his sister Susana Sanchez told FOX 11.

According to police, the two suspects were seen getting into a car and driving away south on North Chester Avenue, then east on 65th Street.

Parts of the incident were captured on Ring camera.

Arrest Made

What we know:

According to Inglewood police, they executed a search warrant on March 6 at a motel in the city of Cudahy. They located and arrested Wilver Alberto Rabanales and Jose Christian Saravia Sanchez for the murder of Sanchez.

Detectvies said they were able to identify the suspects with the help of the community.