Thieves steal catalytic converter from family's work van in Santa Clarita

The Brief A family is on edge after a group of thieves stole catalytic converters from their work van. The suspects remain on the run.



A Santa Clarita family is on edge after a group of thieves stole a catalytic converter despite family members being home to confront them.

What we know:

FOX 11 spoke with Ozie, a Santa Clarita resident who was among the victims of the catalytic converter thefts. According to the Santa Clarita resident, two people in ski masks stole Ozie's catalytic converter from his work van in front of his wife on Sunday morning.

What they're saying:

Ozie described the thieves as hostile and shameless.

"My wife is in front of the house having her morning coffee, and these people just drive up and think they could just, you know, take what's not theirs," he said. "I'm worried about the safety of my family. If I'm at work, is that going to happen again? The fact that she was in front of the house and she had the confrontation with them, it's a very scary feeling."

What we don't know:

As of Tuesday night, no arrests have been announced in the theft that came at the expense of Ozie and his family.