LAPD seeks help in ID'ing 10, 20 suspects in series of flash robberies

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a series of "flash robberies" at local retail stores involving ten to 20 suspects, and seeking the public's help in identifying the inviduals.

The series of thefts occurred throughout Boyle Heights and South Los Angeles beginning on March 3. According to police, the suspects enter retail stores during the evening hours, wearing hooded sweatshirts and face coverings.

"In each incident, the suspects have been observed fleeing on bicycles. The suspects have used force and displayed a lack of regard for the safety of witnesses and victims," the LAPD said in a statement.

Police described the suspects as men and boys between 5 and 6 feet tall. They appear to be between the ages of 15 to 25 years old, according to police.

"It is likely that the suspects attend the Los Angeles Unified School District near the target stores," police said in a statement.

The department released surveillance photos of some of the suspects online, and the department's Organized Retail Crime Taskforce are seeking public assistance.

Anyone with information about the organized retail thefts is urged to contact ORC@lapd.online. Calls during non-business hours or weekends should be directed to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.